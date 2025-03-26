Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 137.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

