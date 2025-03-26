Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 392,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 342,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

