PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $497,000 in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

