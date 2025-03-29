Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Director Sells 4,798 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director David P. Smith sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $24,709.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,625. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

GTE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,488 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,557,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares in the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

