Research Analysts Set Expectations for ASMB Q1 Earnings

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.95). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($12.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($12.32) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.18. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 144.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million.

ASMB has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,865,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. B Group Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Houghton acquired 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,983.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

