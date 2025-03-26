The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.54.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

