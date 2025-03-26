QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of QRFT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

