QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of QRFT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile
