Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – March 30th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are equity shares of companies involved in developing and commercializing quantum computing technologies, including hardware, software, and related services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to a burgeoning field that has the potential to revolutionize industries by introducing unprecedented computing power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $22.92. 15,383,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,022,231. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 35,233,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,016,149. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 27,951,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,434,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

NASDAQ:AMPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.21. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

