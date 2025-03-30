Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 97.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALIGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 1.5 %

PALI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 25,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $1.70. As a group, analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.