Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 97.0% in March

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 1.5 %

PALI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 25,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $1.70. As a group, analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

About Palisade Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PALI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

