Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Increases By 91.3%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.8 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF remained flat at $14.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.
About Orient Overseas (International)
