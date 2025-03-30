Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Increases By 91.3%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF remained flat at $14.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

