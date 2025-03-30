Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.