Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.