Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,956,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 6,985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,690.9 days.

Italgas Stock Performance

ITGGF remained flat at $6.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.