Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,956,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 6,985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,690.9 days.
Italgas Stock Performance
ITGGF remained flat at $6.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.92.
Italgas Company Profile
