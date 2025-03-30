Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 238,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,147. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.