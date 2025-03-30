Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Declines By 34.9%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GGLS traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 66,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,607. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
