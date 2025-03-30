Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Drops By 44.4%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FORTY traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $100.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

