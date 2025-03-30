36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

KRKR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 18,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

