First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,851. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.