First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,851. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
