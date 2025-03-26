Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Sky Harbour Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $976.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

