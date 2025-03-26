What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Macerich Q1 Earnings?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a report released on Thursday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.49.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Macerich has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,617,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Macerich by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,192,000 after buying an additional 10,274,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Macerich by 845.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,051,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,222,000 after buying an additional 8,988,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,573,000 after buying an additional 574,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,012,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.08%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

