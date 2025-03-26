William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for IPSC Earnings

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Century Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.75. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 283.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

