Virtu Financial LLC Invests $371,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.54.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

