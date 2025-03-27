Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,399,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $727.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

