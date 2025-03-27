ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.38

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 1.381 per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80.
ANZ Group Company Profile
