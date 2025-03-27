Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,246 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,755,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 298,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 237,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

