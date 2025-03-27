Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Conifer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55. Conifer has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.91.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.