Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 24,399 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

