Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 672 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK opened at $271.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

