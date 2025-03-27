Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 30,814 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

