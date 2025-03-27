Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 333 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Xylem by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 18.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Xylem by 16.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 547,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 77,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

