Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
