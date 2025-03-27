MSA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of MSA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,850,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of EAGL opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.