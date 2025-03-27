Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 66 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $57,956,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after buying an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,591 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $16,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.54 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.