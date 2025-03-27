Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.39.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $384.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.