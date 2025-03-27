Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 4.1% increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
IBD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,252. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.
About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
