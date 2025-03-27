Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 4.1% increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IBD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,252. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.