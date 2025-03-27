Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Strattec Security accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $178.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Profile

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.