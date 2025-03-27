Krones (ETR:KRN) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €133.80 ($143.87) and last traded at €134.40 ($144.52). Approximately 33,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €134.80 ($144.95).

Krones Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.94 and a 200 day moving average of €125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

