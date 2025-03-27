Stacia Hansen Sells 3,557 Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Stock

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) CAO Stacia Hansen sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $16,646.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,403.88. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARQ Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. Arq, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQ. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ARQ by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARQ by 130.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ARQ by 286.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

