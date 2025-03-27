Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. This trade represents a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,186.32. The trade was a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.06.

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

EQIX opened at $831.05 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $909.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is 219.42%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

