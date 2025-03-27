WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,434 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $234.68 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.