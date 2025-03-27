Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,980 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $20,681.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,187.86. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80.

On Monday, March 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,173 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $20,364.24.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $310.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cryoport

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in Cryoport by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 1,087,800 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 898,481 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 609,021 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 409,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.