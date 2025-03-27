First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0043 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,295. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

