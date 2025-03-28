Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,185 ($28.29).
Several brokerages recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.07) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,125 ($27.51) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
Antofagasta Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.08. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
