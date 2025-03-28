Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 12,161 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,660,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,022,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,222,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

