Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $557.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

