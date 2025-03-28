Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,080,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $1,270,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $197.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

