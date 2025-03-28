Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 51,733 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $1,541,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.0 %

RGA opened at $201.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

