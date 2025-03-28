US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,332,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of US Foods worth $1,574,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

US Foods stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Report on US Foods

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.