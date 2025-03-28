Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

