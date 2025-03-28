Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.
About Capitec Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.