Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Expands By 166.7%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
Shares of CSPCY traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.59. 2,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.82.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
