Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Expands By 166.7%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of CSPCY traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.59. 2,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.82.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

