Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 376,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,068,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market cap of $33.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.